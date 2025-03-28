NEOS Investment Management LLC Buys 2,484 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,058 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.7 %

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $442.27 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $419.70 and a one year high of $618.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $457.47 and a 200 day moving average of $511.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $104.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 59.30%.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In related news, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total transaction of $312,925.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,265.58. The trade was a 23.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total transaction of $1,421,495.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,840. This represents a 61.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,133 shares of company stock valued at $3,155,916 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LMT. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $527.00 to $508.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $579.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $539.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lockheed Martin

About Lockheed Martin



Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

See Also

