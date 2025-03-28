NEOS Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,299 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Capital Performance Advisors LLP boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 8,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 20,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 12,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 31,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 102,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $4,821,579.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,230,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,132,431. This trade represents a 7.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 66,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $3,114,246.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 209,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,837,274.72. The trade was a 24.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 219,812 shares of company stock valued at $10,385,665. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Compass Point raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.48.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $43.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.57. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $37.81 and a 1 year high of $53.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.77%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

