Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN)

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $72.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 59.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

DFIN stock opened at $45.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.24. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $41.76 and a fifty-two week high of $71.01.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.22). Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $156.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.20 million.

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, Director Gary G. Greenfield acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.89 per share, with a total value of $48,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,108,527.92. The trade was a 2.37 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Leib sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $1,253,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,831,676.74. The trade was a 4.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DFIN. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,329,000. Port Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,114,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $19,595,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 5,062.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 198,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,436,000 after purchasing an additional 194,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,381,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

