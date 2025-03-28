NBZ Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT)

NBZ Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 395,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,419,000. Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF accounts for approximately 6.9% of NBZ Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC owned 1.82% of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BALT. Wealthquest Corp grew its stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,079,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,486 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,110,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,880,000 after buying an additional 48,731 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,971,000. Compass Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 1,309.4% in the 4th quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 654,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,576,000 after acquiring an additional 608,418 shares during the period. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 642,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,195,000 after purchasing an additional 107,630 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF alerts:

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

BATS:BALT opened at $31.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 0.13. Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF has a 52-week low of $28.96 and a 52-week high of $31.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.30.

About Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.