NBZ Investment Advisors LLC Takes $1.71 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

NBZ Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 61,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,000. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.0% of NBZ Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 115,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 65,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 137,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,430,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,742.4% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHM stock opened at $26.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.92 and its 200 day moving average is $28.11. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $24.64 and a 52 week high of $30.28.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.0776 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

