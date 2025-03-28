Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Navient were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Navient by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 395,948 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,262,000 after buying an additional 119,317 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Navient during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Navient in the third quarter valued at about $511,000. EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in Navient by 2,193.7% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 20,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 19,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in Navient by 156.5% during the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 247,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 151,086 shares during the period. 97.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Navient alerts:

Navient Price Performance

Navient stock opened at $13.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.36. Navient Co. has a 52 week low of $12.73 and a 52 week high of $17.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.46. The company has a quick ratio of 9.49, a current ratio of 9.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.35.

Navient Announces Dividend

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Navient had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 6.69%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Navient Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Navient’s payout ratio is 55.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Navient from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Navient from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Navient has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.90.

View Our Latest Report on NAVI

Navient Profile

(Free Report)

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.