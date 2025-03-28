NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Price Target Raised to GBX 550

NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Free Report) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 510 ($6.60) to GBX 550 ($7.12) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a top pick rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 580 ($7.51) to GBX 615 ($7.96) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 477.50 ($6.18).

NWG stock opened at GBX 466.10 ($6.03) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £37.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.28. NatWest Group has a 12 month low of GBX 263.70 ($3.41) and a 12 month high of GBX 485.51 ($6.29). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 444.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 400.55.

NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported GBX 52.50 ($0.68) EPS for the quarter. NatWest Group had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 13.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NatWest Group will post 45.9724712 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Stuart Lewis purchased 774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 397 ($5.14) per share, with a total value of £3,072.78 ($3,978.22). 16.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NatWest Group is a UK-focused banking organisation, serving over 19 million customers, with business operations stretching across retail, commercial and private banking markets.

