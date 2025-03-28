National Bankshares Upgrades Dollarama (TSE:DOL) to “Outperform”

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at National Bankshares from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$166.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$156.00. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 9.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DOL. UBS Group set a C$147.00 price target on Dollarama and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$154.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$147.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$138.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Dollarama from C$138.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$147.00.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DOL

Dollarama Stock Up 1.5 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Dollarama stock traded up C$2.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$152.27. The stock had a trading volume of 359,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,727. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$144.62 and its 200-day moving average price is C$142.47. Dollarama has a 12-month low of C$100.30 and a 12-month high of C$156.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$42.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56.

In other Dollarama news, Director Nicolas Hien sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$139.60, for a total value of C$1,256,386.50. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dollarama

(Get Free Report)

Dollarama Inc is a Canada-based company principally engaged in operating discount retail stores. The company provides a broad range of everyday consumer products, general merchandise, and seasonal items, with merchandise at low fixed price points. General merchandise and consumer products jointly account for the majority of the company’s product offerings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.