Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp Takes $44,000 Position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in Veralto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in shares of Veralto by 2,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veralto by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Veralto stock opened at $98.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.11. Veralto Co. has a 12-month low of $85.91 and a 12-month high of $115.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.11.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. Veralto had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 16.04%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Veralto Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Veralto’s payout ratio is 13.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VLTO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Veralto from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Veralto from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Veralto from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veralto

In other Veralto news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 10,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $1,045,044.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,486,173.60. This represents a 9.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $59,206.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,470 shares in the company, valued at $849,964.50. This represents a 6.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,881 shares of company stock worth $2,176,770. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

