Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp Takes $30,000 Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 144 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 635.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Paycom Software by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 352 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Shares of PAYC opened at $225.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.14. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.50 and a 1 year high of $242.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $212.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.97.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 33.53%. Sell-side analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on PAYC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on Paycom Software from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. KeyCorp upgraded Paycom Software from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total transaction of $603,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,775,620.33. This trade represents a 9.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Randall Peck sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.19, for a total value of $763,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,750,606.35. This represents a 6.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,024 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

