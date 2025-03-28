Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp Makes New Investment in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 45.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on RY. StockNews.com raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $195.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Down 1.3 %

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $114.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $161.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.13. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $95.84 and a fifty-two week high of $128.05.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 24th will be issued a $1.0251 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.96%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

(Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.