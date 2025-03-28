Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Journey Beyond Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $573,000. BG Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,021,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $332,000. Bay Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $453,000. Finally, PKS Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,020,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $204.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.19. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $191.34 and a 12 month high of $244.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $217.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.52.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

