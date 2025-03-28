Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp Invests $34,000 in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,678 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 4.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,510,098 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,162,891,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103,553 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its position in Intel by 211.6% during the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 28,898 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 19,625 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Intel by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,827,123 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $113,244,000 after buying an additional 204,200 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, InvesTrust bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $3,696,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.
Intel Stock Up 0.9 %
NASDAQ INTC opened at $23.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $18.51 and a 12 month high of $45.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.30 and its 200 day moving average is $22.10. The stock has a market cap of $102.27 billion, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.02.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.04.
Intel Company Profile
Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.
