Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp Buys New Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 726 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 26,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 9,725 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,553,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $414,417,000 after purchasing an additional 587,947 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,118,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,946,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 510,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,153,000 after buying an additional 68,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TD shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.50.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $61.00 on Friday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $51.25 and a one year high of $64.91. The company has a market capitalization of $106.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.67.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.7278 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

