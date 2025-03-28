Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp Acquires New Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 454 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Illumina by 153.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 241 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 954.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 327 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Hsbc Global Res cut Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. TD Cowen downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $177.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Illumina from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.90.

Illumina stock opened at $82.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.17. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.18 and a 52 week high of $156.66.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). Illumina had a negative net margin of 27.95% and a positive return on equity of 13.37%. Equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

