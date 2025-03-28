Motley Fool Capital Efficiency 100 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:TMFE) Shares Up 0.3% – Time to Buy?

Motley Fool Capital Efficiency 100 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:TMFE – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.27 and last traded at $26.23. Approximately 30,460 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 19,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.14.

Motley Fool Capital Efficiency 100 Index ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $73.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Motley Fool Capital Efficiency 100 Index ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Motley Fool Capital Efficiency 100 Index ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Motley Fool Capital Efficiency 100 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:TMFE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.20% of Motley Fool Capital Efficiency 100 Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Motley Fool Capital Efficiency 100 Index ETF

The Motley Fool Capital Efficiency 100 Index ETF (TMFE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Motley Fool Capital Efficiency 100 index. The fund seeks to track an index of 100 US stocks selected based on fundamental criteria of company growth, profitability, and stability. Weighting of holdings are determined by a combination of capital efficiency score and market-cap.

