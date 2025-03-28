Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) Short Interest Update

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 45.2% from the February 28th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of CAF traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 799 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,230. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $16.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund during the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 8.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,881 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 20,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $320,000.

About Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc It is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets of China. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

