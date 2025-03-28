Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) Director Acquires $58,400.00 in Stock

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Free Report) Director Chandra P. Leo bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.84 per share, with a total value of $58,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $58,400. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Monte Rosa Therapeutics Stock Down 4.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GLUE opened at $5.26 on Friday. Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $12.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.16 and a 200-day moving average of $6.76. The stock has a market cap of $323.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.50.
Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $14.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.73 million. Equities research analysts expect that Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monte Rosa Therapeutics
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Lifesci Capital assumed coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.
View Our Latest Stock Report on GLUE
Monte Rosa Therapeutics Company Profile
Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. The company develops MRT-2359, an orally bioavailable molecular glue degrader targeting the translation termination factor protein GSPT1 for the treatment of MYC-driven tumors; MRT-6160 for the treatment of systemic and central nervous system autoimmune diseases; and MRT-8102 for the treatment of IL-1?/NLRP3 driven inflammatory diseases.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Monte Rosa Therapeutics
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Penny Stock SurgePays Rises 70%: 1 Reason to Buy, 5 to Sell
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks Pouring Out Profits
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- CarMax and Carvana: Steering the Used Car Market
Receive News & Ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.