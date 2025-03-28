Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MBRX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research report on Monday. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Moleculin Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Moleculin Biotech Stock Down 1.9 %

About Moleculin Biotech

NASDAQ MBRX opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.99. Moleculin Biotech has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $6.23.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1B/2 clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and soft tissue sarcoma metastasized to the lungs.

