Modern Wealth Management LLC Takes $382,000 Position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU)

Modern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $284,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $384,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $4,344,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $566,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000.

Shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF stock opened at $26.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.15. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $27.54.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.0626 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st.

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

