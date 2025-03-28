Modern Wealth Management LLC Sells 64 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Modern Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 2,650.0% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 130.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 10,250.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 396.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clean Harbors Stock Up 0.1 %

CLH stock opened at $199.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $217.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.69. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.54 and a 12 month high of $267.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CLH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Clean Harbors from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $284.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Clean Harbors from $256.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.56.

Insider Activity

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Lauren States sold 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.04, for a total value of $73,624.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,226 shares in the company, valued at $2,922,503.04. The trade was a 2.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric J. Dugas purchased 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $191.38 per share, with a total value of $200,949.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,638,668.44. The trade was a 4.53 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,341 shares of company stock valued at $663,041. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

