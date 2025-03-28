Modern Wealth Management LLC Has $539,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Modern Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maripau Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 14,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 10,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period.

Shares of FIXD stock opened at $43.47 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $39.42 and a 12 month high of $46.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.45 and a 200-day moving average of $43.78.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

