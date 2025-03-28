Modern Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Modern Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,086,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,015,000 after acquiring an additional 442,126 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,486,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,381,000 after purchasing an additional 189,092 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,290,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,668,000 after purchasing an additional 591,019 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6,305.1% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 6,194,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,018,000 after purchasing an additional 6,098,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,694,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,397,000 after purchasing an additional 740,980 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SPEM opened at $40.07 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $42.88. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.46 and a 200-day moving average of $39.65.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

