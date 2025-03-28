MLP (ETR:MLP) Stock Price Down 0.5% – Here’s Why

MLP SE (ETR:MLP – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €7.87 ($8.46) and last traded at €7.91 ($8.51). 49,763 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 203,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at €7.95 ($8.55).

MLP Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 98.06, a current ratio of 232.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 543.55. The firm has a market cap of $862.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €7.01 and a 200 day moving average price of €6.31.

MLP Company Profile

MLP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Germany. The company operates through Financial Consulting, Banking, FERI, DOMCURA, Industrial Broker, and Deutschland.Immobilien segments. The Financial Consulting segment offers consulting services for academics and other clients related to insurance, investments, occupational pension provision schemes, and loans and mortgages, as well as the brokering of contracts in financial services.

