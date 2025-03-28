Mkam Etf Plans Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:MKAM)

Mkam Etf (NASDAQ:MKAM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0845 per share on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th.
Mkam Etf Trading Down 0.0 %
NASDAQ MKAM traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.02. 24 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,085. The company has a market cap of $7.83 million, a PE ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 0.45. Mkam Etf has a fifty-two week low of $27.01 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.35.
Mkam Etf Company Profile
