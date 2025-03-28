Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a drop of 47.4% from the February 28th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Trading Down 1.0 %

OTCMKTS MSLOY traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,716. Mitsui O.S.K. Lines has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $19.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.30.

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Company Profile

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. engages in the marine transportation business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Dry Bulk Business, Energy and Offshore Business, Product Transport Business, and Associated Businesses segments. The Dry Bulk Business segment owns and operates specialized vessels for various cargo types; and bulk carriers for cargo, such as iron ore, coal, grains, wood, wood chips, cement, fertilizers, salt, and steel products.

