Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a drop of 47.4% from the February 28th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Trading Down 1.0 %
OTCMKTS MSLOY traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,716. Mitsui O.S.K. Lines has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $19.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.30.
Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Company Profile
