Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,450 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $21,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on URI shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $658.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on United Rentals from $985.00 to $835.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Baird R W raised shares of United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of United Rentals from $850.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of United Rentals from $1,004.00 to $974.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $804.15.

Shares of URI stock opened at $647.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $689.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $755.06. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $585.27 and a 1 year high of $896.98.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $11.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.65 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.21% and a net margin of 16.78%. Research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.48%.

In other news, CFO William E. Grace sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $701,910.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,390,128. This represents a 13.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

