Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 155.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 670,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 407,343 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Apollo Global Management worth $113,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on APO. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $188.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $178.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.21.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In other news, insider Leon D. Black sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $71,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,604,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,913,877,766. This represents a 1.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $791,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 377,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,697,517.92. The trade was a 1.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

APO opened at $142.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.75. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.11 and a 52-week high of $189.49.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.31%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

