Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $156.41 Million Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,028,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,118 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.12% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $156,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 417.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $667,000. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. now owns 212,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 114,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,889,000 after purchasing an additional 38,524 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 31.1% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 92,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,110,000 after buying an additional 22,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $117.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $104.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.72. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.92 and a 52 week high of $170.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.02%.

KKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised KKR & Co. Inc. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. HSBC downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $153.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.79.

In other news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $197,760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,841,604.16. This trade represents a 23.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

