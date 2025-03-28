Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $122.48 Million Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 265,196 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,694 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.16% of Motorola Solutions worth $122,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSI. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $432.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $444.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $459.34. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $332.98 and a fifty-two week high of $507.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.10). Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 197.59% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 47.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on MSI. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.88.

About Motorola Solutions

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Articles

