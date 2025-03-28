Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $106.82 Million Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 388,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,854 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Marriott International worth $106,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 112.2% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 494.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 158.5% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on MAR. Evercore ISI upgraded Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Marriott International from $287.00 to $283.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $246.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $280.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marriott International news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 1,054 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.48, for a total transaction of $292,463.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,811.48. The trade was a 18.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 12,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.63, for a total transaction of $3,610,934.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,831,393.97. This represents a 29.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,694 shares of company stock worth $8,938,132. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of MAR opened at $244.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.58. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.55 and a 12 month high of $307.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.25.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 116.67% and a net margin of 9.46%. As a group, research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 30.29%.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

See Also

