Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 385,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,893 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.16% of Hilton Worldwide worth $95,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Groupama Asset Managment grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

HLT opened at $232.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.29. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $193.86 and a one year high of $275.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.61.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 54.47% and a net margin of 13.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $258.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $265.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.53.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 40,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.83, for a total value of $10,928,745.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,802,871.89. This represents a 34.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

