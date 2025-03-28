Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,539,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,652 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Copart worth $87,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Copart by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Copart by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 75,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Simmons Bank increased its position in shares of Copart by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 4,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $55.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.36 and its 200 day moving average is $56.10. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.05 and a 12 month high of $64.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.75 billion, a PE ratio of 37.34 and a beta of 1.30.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Copart had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 32.27%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Argus cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

In other Copart news, Director James E. Meeks sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $5,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.66, for a total transaction of $2,883,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 385,480 shares of company stock worth $21,667,683 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

