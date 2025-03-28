Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 78,716 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,022,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 78,716 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.18% of Emerson Electric worth $126,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,536,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,634,837,000 after purchasing an additional 384,313 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 6.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,810,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,822,858,000 after buying an additional 1,507,980 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,552,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,591,612,000 after buying an additional 581,102 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,453,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,247,570,000 after buying an additional 162,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,013,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $871,083,000 after acquiring an additional 375,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $112.09 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $96.62 and a 52-week high of $134.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.41. The company has a market capitalization of $63.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.36.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 50.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.94.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

