Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) CFO Jedidiah Marc Gold Sells 52,989 Shares of Stock

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) CFO Jedidiah Marc Gold sold 52,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $451,466.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,323.24. The trade was a 48.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

On Monday, March 3rd, Jedidiah Marc Gold sold 93,121 shares of Mister Car Wash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $792,459.71.

On Friday, February 28th, Jedidiah Marc Gold sold 42,278 shares of Mister Car Wash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $359,363.00.

Shares of MCW opened at $8.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 37.18, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.60. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $8.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.39.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCW. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Mister Car Wash by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Mister Car Wash from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Mister Car Wash in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Mister Car Wash from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mister Car Wash from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.43.

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

