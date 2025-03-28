MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.46-0.52 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $910-950 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $958.85 million. MillerKnoll also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.810-1.870 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti raised MillerKnoll to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded MillerKnoll from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

MillerKnoll Trading Up 10.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MLKN opened at $20.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.14. MillerKnoll has a 52 week low of $17.83 and a 52 week high of $31.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The company had revenue of $876.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.88 million. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 1.81%. MillerKnoll’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts predict that MillerKnoll will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MillerKnoll Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 1st will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.42%.

About MillerKnoll

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

