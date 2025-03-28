MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $876.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.88 million. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 10.74%. MillerKnoll’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS.

MillerKnoll Trading Up 10.7 %

MLKN stock opened at $20.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.22. MillerKnoll has a 52-week low of $17.83 and a 52-week high of $31.73.

MillerKnoll Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 1st will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. MillerKnoll’s payout ratio is 82.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MLKN has been the topic of several research reports. Sidoti raised MillerKnoll to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MillerKnoll from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

MillerKnoll Company Profile

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

