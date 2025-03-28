Miles Roberts Purchases 7,860 Shares of RS Group plc (LON:RS1) Stock

RS Group plc (LON:RS1 – Get Free Report) insider Miles Roberts acquired 7,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 578 ($7.48) per share, with a total value of £45,430.80 ($58,817.71).

RS Group Stock Performance

RS1 traded down GBX 8 ($0.10) on Friday, reaching GBX 575 ($7.44). The company had a trading volume of 271,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,529,461. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 631.81 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 693.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86. RS Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 572 ($7.41) and a 1 year high of GBX 850 ($11.00). The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RS1 has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Shore Capital upgraded shares of RS Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on RS Group from GBX 770 ($9.97) to GBX 780 ($10.10) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 840 ($10.88) price objective on shares of RS Group in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 840 ($10.88).

RS Group Company Profile

RS Group plc is a global product and service solutions provider for industrial customers, enabling them to operate efficiently and sustainably.

We operate in 36 markets, stock over 800,000 technical and specialist products and list an additional five million relevant for our industrial customers, sourced from over 2,500 suppliers.

