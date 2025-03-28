Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $168.90.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAA shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $159.50 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $163.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

Shares of MAA stock opened at $164.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.58. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52-week low of $123.73 and a 52-week high of $173.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.19. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 24.03%. On average, analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a $1.515 dividend. This represents a $6.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 135.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

