MicroVision’s (MVIS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. D. Boral Capital currently has a $3.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MVIS. StockNews.com upgraded MicroVision to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of MicroVision in a report on Tuesday.
MicroVision Stock Performance
MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The electronics maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). MicroVision had a negative return on equity of 102.34% and a negative net margin of 1,049.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 million.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MVIS. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroVision during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in MicroVision during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in MicroVision by 226.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,852 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15,861 shares during the period. Warwick Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MicroVision in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MicroVision by 140.4% during the 4th quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 30,252 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 17,669 shares during the period. 30.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
MicroVision Company Profile
MicroVision, Inc develops and sells lidar sensors and software used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. It offers a suite of light detection and ranging (lidar) sensors and perception; and validation software for automotive OEMs, advanced driver-assistance systems, and autonomous vehicle applications, as well as non-automotive applications including industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure.
