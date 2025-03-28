MicroVision’s (MVIS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. D. Boral Capital currently has a $3.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MVIS. StockNews.com upgraded MicroVision to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of MicroVision in a report on Tuesday.

Get MicroVision alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MicroVision

MicroVision Stock Performance

MVIS opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $284.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.20. MicroVision has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $1.95.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The electronics maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). MicroVision had a negative return on equity of 102.34% and a negative net margin of 1,049.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MVIS. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroVision during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in MicroVision during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in MicroVision by 226.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,852 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15,861 shares during the period. Warwick Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MicroVision in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MicroVision by 140.4% during the 4th quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 30,252 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 17,669 shares during the period. 30.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MicroVision Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MicroVision, Inc develops and sells lidar sensors and software used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. It offers a suite of light detection and ranging (lidar) sensors and perception; and validation software for automotive OEMs, advanced driver-assistance systems, and autonomous vehicle applications, as well as non-automotive applications including industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MicroVision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroVision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.