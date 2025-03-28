MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTIU) Trading Up 6.1% – Here’s Why

MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTIU – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.09 and last traded at $14.18. Approximately 25,310 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 37,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.37.

MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.53 and its 200-day moving average is $13.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.47.

About MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN

(Get Free Report)

The MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETNs (WTIU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MicroSectors Energy index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that tracks 3x the daily price movements of an index of US-listed energy and oil companies, selected and weighted by liquidity. WTIU was launched on Feb 15, 2023 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.