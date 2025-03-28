Microlise Group (LON:SAAS) Releases Earnings Results

Microlise Group (LON:SAAS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 4.19 ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Microlise Group had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 2.14%.

Microlise Group Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of LON SAAS opened at GBX 114.90 ($1.49) on Friday. Microlise Group has a 1-year low of GBX 88 ($1.14) and a 1-year high of GBX 178 ($2.30). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 108.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 110.22. The company has a market cap of £133.05 million, a PE ratio of 98.34 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Get Microlise Group alerts:

Microlise Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.24 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This is a boost from Microlise Group’s previous dividend of $0.57. Microlise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 171.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Microlise Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 199 ($2.58) price objective for the company.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Microlise Group

About Microlise Group

(Get Free Report)

Microlise is a leading provider of transport management software to fleet operators helping them to improve efficiency, safety, and reduce emissions

These improvements are delivered through reduced fuel use, reduced mileage travelled, improved driver performance, fewer accidents, elimination of paperwork and delivery of an enhanced customer experience

Established in 1982, Microlise is an award-winning business with around 350 employees based at the Group’s headquarters in Nottingham, as part of a total staff of 500 globally with international offices in France, India and Australia

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Microlise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microlise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.