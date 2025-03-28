Michael Lewis Black Buys 50,000 Shares of Almonty Industries Inc. (TSE:AII) Stock

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2025

Almonty Industries Inc. (TSE:AIIGet Free Report) Director Michael Lewis Black acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.17 per share, with a total value of C$108,520.00.

Almonty Industries Stock Performance

TSE:AII remained flat at C$2.18 during mid-day trading on Friday. 272,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,857. Almonty Industries Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.58 and a twelve month high of C$2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 225.11, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of C$635.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.65 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.70 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.16.

About Almonty Industries

(Get Free Report)

Almonty Industries Inc engages in mining, processing, and shipping tungsten concentrate. It owns interests in the Los Santos mine located near Salamanca, Spain; the Panasqueira tin and tungsten mine situated in Covilha and Castelo Branco, Portugal; the Sangdong tungsten mine located in Gangwon Province, Republic of Korea; and the Valtreixal tin and tungsten project located in Zamora province, Western Spain.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Almonty Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almonty Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.