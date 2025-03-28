Michael Lewis Black Buys 50,000 Shares of Almonty Industries Inc. (TSE:AII) Stock

Almonty Industries Inc. (TSE:AII – Get Free Report) Director Michael Lewis Black acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.17 per share, with a total value of C$108,520.00.
Almonty Industries Stock Performance
TSE:AII remained flat at C$2.18 during mid-day trading on Friday. 272,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,857. Almonty Industries Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.58 and a twelve month high of C$2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 225.11, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of C$635.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.65 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.70 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.16.
About Almonty Industries
