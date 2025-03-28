Michael Lewis Black Buys 50,000 Shares of Almonty Industries Inc. (TSE:AII) Stock

Almonty Industries Inc. (TSE:AII – Get Free Report) Director Michael Lewis Black acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.17 per share, with a total value of C$108,520.00.

Almonty Industries Stock Performance

TSE:AII remained flat at C$2.18 during mid-day trading on Friday. 272,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,857. Almonty Industries Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.58 and a twelve month high of C$2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 225.11, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of C$635.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.65 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.70 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.16.

Get Almonty Industries alerts:

About Almonty Industries

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Almonty Industries Inc engages in mining, processing, and shipping tungsten concentrate. It owns interests in the Los Santos mine located near Salamanca, Spain; the Panasqueira tin and tungsten mine situated in Covilha and Castelo Branco, Portugal; the Sangdong tungsten mine located in Gangwon Province, Republic of Korea; and the Valtreixal tin and tungsten project located in Zamora province, Western Spain.

Receive News & Ratings for Almonty Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almonty Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.