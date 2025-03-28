M&G Credit Income Investment (LON:MGCI) Announces Earnings Results

M&G Credit Income Investment (LON:MGCI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported GBX 7.46 ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. M&G Credit Income Investment had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 88.81%.

M&G Credit Income Investment Stock Up 0.4 %

LON MGCI traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 97 ($1.26). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,560. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 96.23 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 96.48. M&G Credit Income Investment has a twelve month low of GBX 89 ($1.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 100 ($1.29). The firm has a market capitalization of £143.83 million, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.38.

M&G Credit Income Investment Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were given a dividend of GBX 2.09 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a yield of 2.14%. M&G Credit Income Investment’s payout ratio is presently 76.27%.

M&G Credit Income Investment Company Profile

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc invests in a portfolio of public and private debt and debt-like instruments. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

