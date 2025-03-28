Metrics Master Income Trust (MXT) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 on April 7th

Metrics Master Income Trust (ASX:MXT – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be given a dividend of 0.013 per share on Monday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 30th. This is a 8.3% increase from Metrics Master Income Trust’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.
Metrics Master Income Trust Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.39.
About Metrics Master Income Trust
