Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Sells 600 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INVH. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 19,525 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,604,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,242,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,737,000 after purchasing an additional 396,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 53,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 17,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

NYSE INVH opened at $34.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.15. The stock has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a PE ratio of 48.17, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. Invitation Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.13 and a fifty-two week high of $37.80.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The business had revenue of $659.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.71 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 17.02%. On average, equities analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on INVH shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.56.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

