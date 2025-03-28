Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Increases Position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 54.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Everest Group by 152.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,225,000 after buying an additional 13,687 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Everest Group by 19.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,747,000 after acquiring an additional 12,791 shares in the last quarter. Brophy Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the third quarter worth $749,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Everest Group by 5.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in Everest Group by 16.3% in the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 27,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Everest Group from $461.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Everest Group from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Everest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $453.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $420.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $340.00 target price (down previously from $425.00) on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $416.50.

Everest Group Stock Up 0.5 %

EG stock opened at $368.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $351.46 and a 200-day moving average of $366.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Everest Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $327.37 and a one year high of $407.30.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported ($18.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.64 by ($30.03). Everest Group had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 9.04%. As a group, analysts expect that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 EPS for the current year.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Geraldine Losquadro sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.63, for a total transaction of $540,945.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,428,175.77. The trade was a 10.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

