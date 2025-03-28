Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $383,000 Stock Holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lowered its stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in US Foods were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 25.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,106,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435,357 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $48,611,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 129.3% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 659,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,458,000 after purchasing an additional 371,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 4.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,045,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,299,000 after buying an additional 316,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Get US Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Melius Research raised shares of US Foods to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on US Foods from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Melius assumed coverage on US Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on US Foods from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.09.

US Foods Stock Down 0.5 %

USFD stock opened at $65.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.33. The company has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.21. US Foods Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $49.65 and a fifty-two week high of $73.19.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 1.30%. On average, research analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at US Foods

In related news, Director David W. Bullock purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.06 per share, for a total transaction of $284,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,770. This trade represents a 800.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

US Foods Profile

(Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.