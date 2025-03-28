Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lessened its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Tyson Foods by 44.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,140,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,917,000 after purchasing an additional 352,863 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 56,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after buying an additional 6,955 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 289.9% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 24,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 18,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $775,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $62.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.65. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.61 and a twelve month high of $66.88. The company has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.35. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.57%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TSN shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Tyson Foods from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.10.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

