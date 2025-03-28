Medicure Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Medicure Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCUJF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 650.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Medicure stock remained flat at $0.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.62. Medicure has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Medicure Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapies for the cardiovascular market. The company markets and distributes AGGRASTAT injection, a glycoprotein GP IIb/IIIa receptor antagonist for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome, including unstable angina and non-Q-wave myocardial infarction.

